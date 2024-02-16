Brian Wilson’s Family Files for Conservatorship for 81-Year-Old Beach Boy
NEEDS LOOKING AFTER
The family of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have filed for a conservatorship after his wife’s death last month deprived the 81-year-old of his main carer. According to the filing, reported by People, the legendary musician is suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)” and is unable to meet his personal needs. In a statement to the magazine, the family said the decision to appoint family friends LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers as co-conservators was made in consultation with Wilson himself, his seven children, housekeeper Georgia Ramos, and the musician’s doctors. It added: “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.” Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, whom Wilson married in 1995 and who nursed him through a succession of mental health issues, died on Jan. 31 at the age of 77.