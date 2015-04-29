Bridgegate Plotter to Plead Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
David Wildstein is reportedly set to plead guilty to unspecified criminal charges regarding lane closures of the George Washington Bridge leading up to Chris Christie’s re-election in 2013. Wildstein was a top official at the Port Authority, which controls the bridge. Emails released last year show Wildstein ordering lane closures to create “some traffic problems” in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Christie has denied he had anything to do with the closures, which the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee claims were done in retribution for him not endorsing Christie.