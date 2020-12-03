British Court Ruling on Puberty Blockers Stinks of Anti-Trans Cruelty

If you are a trans child or if you’re the parent or carer of a trans kid, the last 24 hours have been traumatic. England’s High Court has ruled that children seeking puberty-blocking drugs will have to demonstrate a higher level of “Gillick competence”—maturity of thinking and understanding of consequences—than in any other comparable, non-trans circumstance.

A court order will now be required before clinicians will be able to prescribe the life-saving drugs. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, against whom the case was brought, told the BBC it was “disappointed,” but immediately suspended such referrals for under-16s.

Trans children who have waited years for relief from the fear and pain of going through an unwanted puberty have a new and intimidatingly high hurdle to jump. If this smacks to you of discrimination, then that’s because it is. Worse still, it is a decision that stems from the judges swallowing one of the cruellest misinformation campaigns of modern British times.