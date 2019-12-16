British Businessman Shot and Killed in Argentina During Robbery Attempt
A British businessman was killed and his stepson injured after a suspected robbery on Saturday outside a luxury hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the BBC. Security camera footage of the incident shows that Matthew Gibbard, 50, and Stefan Zone, 28, were approached by two men on a motorbike who then attempted to steal their belongings, which they resisted. Police are investigating whether the attack was random or if they were followed from the airport, according to the Argentinian Clarín newspaper, which also reported that Gibbard’s mother and wife were with him, along with his stepson’s wife and his brother. Robbers frequently attack pedestrians on motorbikes in Buenos Aires—to such an extent that they are known infamously as “motochorros.”
The 50-year-old father was shot in the chest, while his stepson was shot in the leg and underwent surgery. “We are supporting the family of two British men following an incident in Buenos Aires, and are in contact with the local authorities there,” said a spokesperson for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Authorities are reportedly using facial recognition to track down the suspects. The British Foreign Office has issued warnings to travelers to remain alert to the risk of robberies and pickpocketing, though the office noted that more than 111,000 British nationals visited Argentina in 2018 largely “trouble-free.”