Britney Enlists Fellow ‘90s Royalty Michelle Williams to Narrate Memoir
STAR POWER
Britney Spears has enlisted some Hollywood royalty to narrate the audio version of her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. According to a People exclusive, five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams will be lending her voice to the audiobook, while Spears will read the introduction. “This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement to People. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.” The “Toxic” singer added that she was “so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.” Williams said in a statement that she “stands with Britney.” The highly anticipated tell-all book, charting Spears’ public and private journey as a pop icon, comes out on Oct. 24.