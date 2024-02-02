Britney Spears Bites Back After Justin Timberlake’s Fake Apology
YOU’RE TOXIC
Britney Spears is sorry no longer. After Justin Timberlake’s apparent dig on Wednesday at Spears, the pop star is taking her own apology back. Timberlake was filmed during a New York city concert telling fans, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody.” He immediately sang “Cry Me a River,” which is a notorious reference to Spears’ alleged adultery when the pair were a couple. The comment came after Spears apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend “for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.” Included in the post was a tribute to Timberlake. On Thursday, after Timberlake’s dig, Spears took once again to Instagram. “Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets,” Spears wrote. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”