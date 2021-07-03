Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Lawyer Has a Very Mysterious Past

Following Britney Spears’ heart-wrenching testimony last month, which made clear just how badly the judicial system has failed her, many questioned how a mega-famous 39-year-old woman who had a Las Vegas residency, released multiple hit albums, was an early investor in Uber, runs a billion-dollar perfume business, and was a judge on a live TV show got to a point where she was begging for a phone call with a judge to simply hear her side.

Shockingly, Spears claimed she had no idea that she could request for the judge to remove her conservatorship entirely, rather than just have her father Jamie Spears replaced as conservator.

“Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it,” she told the court in her 24-minute address. “I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that.”