Britney Spears Says She Was Invited to Congress to Testify About Conservatorships
PIECE OF ME
Britney Spears posted a screenshot of a letter from Congress Wednesday inviting her to testify about conservatorships. The pop star was freed from her conservatorship in November, which had governed her life with a strict degree of control for 13 years. She called the legal arrangement “abusive.” The letter from Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), dated Dec. 1, reads, “Congratulations to you and your attorney, Matthew Rosengart, on your historic victories… We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.” The congressmen said they followed Britney’s conservatorship fight against her father closely. The singer did not end up testifying before the legislature. She wrote on Instagram, “I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”