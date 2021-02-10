Chiefs Put Assistant Coach on Leave After Crash That Hospitalized Two Children
SIDELINED
The Kansas City Chiefs put outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave Tuesday after he was involved in a car crash last week that left two kids in hospital, one with a brain injury. Britt Reid—son of Head Coach Andy Reid—told police that he had two to three drinks and took a prescription Adderall before the crash last Thursday, and a responding cop noted “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” around him. The Chiefs said in a statement that Reid will be placed on leave as the team gathers more information on the incident and cooperates with local authorities. A 5-year-old girl remained in critical condition with a brain injury as of Tuesday—her aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, said the girl has not yet regained consciousness. According to CNN, police are investigating Reid for impairment, but he has not been charged of any crime. Reid did not travel with the Chiefs to Sunday’s Super Bowl defeat.