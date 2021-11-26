Broadway Giant Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim has died at the age of 91, The New York Times reported. The songwriter behind classics like West Side Story, Gypsy, and Into the Woods, passed suddenly early Friday after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut, where he lived, his lawyer told the newspaper.

With a career that spanned half a century, Sondheim had a slew of awards, including 10 Tonys for original score, a Tony for lifetime achievement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a Kennedy Center award for lifetime achievement. He even had a Broadway theater named after him.

As Daily Beast theater critic Tim Teeman wrote last year on the occasion of the towering talent’s 90th birthday, “Sondheim doesn’t just make us laugh and cry, he makes us think, examine, touch the open wound, and see the absurd, macabre, painful, delightful, and revelatory in our relationships with others and within ourselves.”

That birthday celebration featured a galaxy of stars singing Sondheim songs, including Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranski belting out “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the musical Company.

A revival of Company, starring Patti LuPone, is playing on Broadway, as is Assassins. Sondheim reportedly traveled to New York to see both shows this month.