LeBron James’ Son Makes USC Debut 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest
‘SIMPLY INCREDIBLE’
LeBron James’ son Bronny James came off the bench to make his USC debut on Sunday, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Trojans were ultimately defeated 84-79 by Long Beach State, but the 19-year-old said afterward that he nevertheless remained “thankful for everything.” “I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this,” Bronny said, paying tribute to his doctors, family, and teammates. “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!” his father, who was in attendance for the game at the Galen Center, wrote on Instagram. “I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!!” Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 and underwent surgery for a congenital heart defect.