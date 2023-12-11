CHEAT SHEET
    LeBron James’ Son Makes USC Debut 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest

    USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) waits to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center.

    Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    LeBron James’ son Bronny James came off the bench to make his USC debut on Sunday, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Trojans were ultimately defeated 84-79 by Long Beach State, but the 19-year-old said afterward that he nevertheless remained “thankful for everything.” “I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this,” Bronny said, paying tribute to his doctors, family, and teammates. “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!” his father, who was in attendance for the game at the Galen Center, wrote on Instagram. “I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!!” Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 and underwent surgery for a congenital heart defect.

