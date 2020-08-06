You’d Never Guess I Was Wearing Brooklinen PJs During a Zoom Call

Loungewear is a work from home must. It’s all I’ve been wearing, even when I emerge from my home for the rare trip to the grocery store. Although Brooklinen is most-known for their sheets, the brand has recently made some excellent towels we love, and loungewear too.

Brooklinen just upgraded their loungewear collection with a new release: henleys. Oftentimes, I’ve found that henleys can be kind of tight fitting and I personally feel restricted by them, but I couldn’t be happier with these. They are made out of the same ultra soft Jersey fabric that their Prospect Tees are made out of, offering a comfortable, relaxed fit. Even though I typically opt for a big T-shirt to sleep, I’ve been grabbing these lately instead.

The henleys come in three different styles. The Bond Henley is a short-sleeve version while the Dean Henley is a long-sleeve. Both of these come in white, navy, and heather gray. They also make a women’s version the Court Henley, available in white and navy.

These henleys are perfect for keeping warm during cool summer nights or plopping down in front of the TV. And don’t tell anyone else, but because they have buttons, you can get away with wearing one during a Zoom call.

The Bond Henley Buy on Brooklinen $ 38

