Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving After Star Refuses to Disavow Antisemitic Tweet

The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday night that star point guard Kyrie Irving had been suspended from the team for at least five games without pay, following his failure to “say he has no antisemitic beliefs” after he promoted a virulently hateful film on social media.

Irving’s suspension comes hours after he doubled down on a refusal to apologize after tweeting a link to the 2018 movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Saying that he was “not the one that made the documentary” and that he took “full responsibility” for his post, Irving argued in a press conference, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from. I don’t know how the label becomes justified.”

Asked directly if he harbored antisemitic beliefs, Irving replied, “I respect all walks of life. I embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”

In their statement, the Nets said team officials had made “repeated attempts” to get Irving to understand the impact and harm he had caused.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” it continued. “This was not the first time he had the opportunity—but failed—to clarify.”

Irving’s suspension comes just four days before the Nets are set to play rivals Dallas Mavericks in an away matchup. The two teams last squared off on Oct. 27, with the Mavericks winning 129-125 in overtime after Irving scored a season personal best of 39 points.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.