Buckingham Palace Misidentifies New Royal Baby Archie as William and Kate’s Son

While the titles of the British monarchy can admittedly be very confusing, it’s to be expected that the courtiers at Buckingham Palace might be able to keep track. Unfortunately, in the excitement over the announcement of Archie Harrison’s name, the official royal website published a profile of Archie which described him as William and Kate’s kid. The royal.uk site said Archie was “the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” As every good royalist knows, Harry and Meghan are in fact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The error was swiftly corrected, but someone’s headed to the digital tower.