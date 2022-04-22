CHEAT SHEET
Budweiser Pulls Out of Russian Brewery Joint Venture
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the latest multinational to drop business relations with Russian companies over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The company, which produces Budweiser, will incur a $1.1 billion impairment charge after selling its stake in 11 Russian breweries that co-produce its signature brew. On Friday, the brewer said it is in discussions to sell its Russian stakes to Turkish beverage producer Anadolu Efes. Both Carlsberg and Heineken have also left the lucrative Russian market.