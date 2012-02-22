Buenos Aires Train Crash Kills 49

CHEAT SHEET
A packed passenger train slammed into the end of the line Wednesday in Buenos Aires, killing 49 people and injuring about 600 hundred more who were in the midst of their morning commute. The train hit the barrier at the end of the track at about 16 mph, smashing the engine and crushing the next six cars. One car penetrated almost 20 feet into the one behind it. The accident is the worst in Argentina since 1970, when two trains collided at full speed in Buenos Aires, killing 200.