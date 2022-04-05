Lawsuit’s Whopping Claim: Famed Burger Is 30% Smaller Than Advertised
SUPER SIZE IT
So much for having it your way. Four Florida residents have sued Burger King, claiming the burger giant’s Whopper is precisely 35 percent smaller than its marketing suggests, according to CBS News. The issue allegedly started in 2017, with Burger King overstating the size of the Whopper, Double Cheeseburger, and Impossible Burger in ads since then. The problem is not just the size inflation, the plaintiffs said, but the cost, too. It is “especially concerning now that inflation, food and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” they wrote. The plaintiffs have called for the chain to either stop selling the under-sized items or take down the ads. Burger King told the network it does not comment on pending legislation.