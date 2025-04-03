SYDNEY—The bus driver at the center of the crash that allegedly left sex abuse victim Virginia Giuffre with “days to live” has shared his side of the story, downplaying the severity of the accident and describing how at the time he felt things were suspicious.

Ross Munns, who has driven buses for 16 years and ambulances before that, collaborated police accounts of the crash, telling the Daily Mail that the incident was a minor collision and that the story told by Giuffre had been “blown out of proportion.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Munns for comment.

Western Australia police had earlier told the Daily Beast that they only had a record of one bus crash in the relevant time period in Neergabby, which resulted in “no reported injuries” on March 24 just after 3 p.m. On Thursday, police confirmed the bus driver had filed a police report the following day but had “nothing further to provide.”

Munns described the events leading up to the crash, explaining how he had followed a white Toyota Highlander for three kilometres (1.8 miles) when he found an opportunity to overtake.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre during an interview in New York on August 29, 2019. Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

He said that car was driven by an elderly woman who later said she was Giuffre’s carer. He said he had never even seen Giuffre in the car, although a police report later said a 41-year-old female was a passenger, according to the Mail.

“It’s just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened. I didn’t even see her in the car,” Munns said.

Giuffre, a victim of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who won a $14m settlement from Prince Andrew over sex abuse claims, made headlines across the world earlier this week when she posted an image of herself heavily bruised, claiming she had four days to live after a collision with a bus caused kidney renal failure.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km [68 mph] as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre wrote. “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live.”

Giuffre, the Daily Beast understands, remained in hospital Thursday local time. It is understood she remained at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in a stable condition. She arrived 3 a.m. Tuesday via an ambulance. The Daily Beast has reached out to St John WA but did not receive a response.

Munns said he had 29 children aboard the bus at the time of the crash. He said the crash occurred after the car made an unexpected right turn in front of him. He explained that he beeped his horn, but still clipped the vehicle and damaged its tail-light. He called it a “minor collision.”

Munns pulled over and checked on the 71-year-old driver. They exchanged details and both parties drove away. He claimed that while he was under no obligation to file a police report, he did so because he felt the situation was “a little bit suss.”

“I asked if she lived here and she said, “No I’m a carer”, and I told her she needs to put her indicator on when you have to turn," Munns continued.

“That’s all the conversation was, and she asked how the kids were and I said, ‘fine.’ It wasn’t a major crash.

“You don’t have to do a police report if the damage is under $2,000 but it sounded suss to me. We have a very good reputation and it’s all best around safety.

“It just wasn’t normal - weird driving. We swapped phone numbers and I had a look around and I asked if everything was ok and the next morning she rang.

“I thought it was all very strange and I told her I had already done a police report, and that’s all I have to say. And that’s when she told me there was another person in the car who had a black eye.”

Giuffre’s reps said Giuffre initially returned home after the bus crash, “banged up and bruised,” however her “condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.”

Her family released a statement claiming Giuffre never meant to post her message to Instagram and claimed it was a mistake.

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page,” the family said via the statement.

Munns said that he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Giuffre’s Instagram post. “I just laughed... There is no way you could get that injury if you were in that car.

“I actually feel sorry for her. If I hit that car at 110 they would be dead. I used to drive ambulances for years in the country and I know how to have a good look.”

It comes as the ex-husband of Giuffre was pictured outside his mansion in Ocean Reef, a suburb of northern Perth, “jumping out a 4WD” on Wednesday night local time by News Corp. According to the report, Robert Giuffre refused to answer questions surrounding his ex’s health. The couple were married for 22 years before splitting in 2024. Robert has custody of their three children.

Days before her bus crash claim, Giuffre appeared in court for allegedly defying a family violence restraining order. According to The Telegraph, she did not enter a plea. She is due back in court on April 9.

Robert Giuffre, 49, is also facing separate charges for reckless driving exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more on a length of road in Sept. 2024. He was hit with a $1200 fine and lost his license for six months, Newswire reports. He also faces an inadequate storage facility for firearms charge in February this year.

It comes after reports that Virginia Giuffre was hospitalized with “serious injuries” months before the latest incident, in January. According to The Australian, Giuffre’s agent confirmed that the 41-year-old had been previously been admitted on Jan 9, 2025.