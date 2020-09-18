Business Fortune Scion Kidnapped in Alabama for $250,000 Ransom

CHEAT SHEET
A scion of one of the wealthiest families in America was kidnapped at gunpoint, taken to a trailer, forced to wire $250,000 to his captors’ account, and then returned back home. Matthew Amos Burke, 34, and Tabatha Nicole Hodges, 33, are charged with abducting Alabama businessman Elton B. Stephens Jr.—whose family is 66th on Forbes’ list of the richest clans, AL.com reported. Stephens, 75, reportedly awoke last Friday morning in a rented Birmingham, Alabama, home to find Burke and Hodges had broken in. His attorney released a brief statement that asked for privacy “to allow him time and space to process and deal with these very traumatizing circumstances.”