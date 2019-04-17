Buttigieg Shuts Down Anti-Gay Hecklers at Iowa Rallies

Pete Buttigieg faced anti-gay heckling at two campaign events in Iowa Tuesday, but he was more than ready for it. The first event—a town hall in Fort Dodge—saw a protester stand up from the crowd and shout at the presidential hopeful: “You betray your baptism!” As the man was removed from the building, the gay Christian responded: “Coffee after church gets a little rowdy sometimes ... That gentleman believes that what he is doing is in line with the will of the creator ... I view it differently. We ought to be able view it differently and never question one another’s right to be an American.” At a second rally in Des Moines, a protester shouted “Sodom and Gomorrah!” at the mayor—a biblical reference frequently used by anti-gay religious protesters. Buttigieg replied: “The good news is, the condition of my soul is in the hands of God but the Iowa Caucuses are up to you.” It was Buttigieg's first visit Iowa since he officially declared his candidacy.