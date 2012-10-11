Bynes Wanted Lohan’s Roles

CHEAT SHEET
The child-star war rages on. First former Disney darling Lindsay Lohan sniped at retired Nickelodeon ingénue Amanda Bynes over Twitter for not being punished harshly enough after driving with a suspended license. Now a Hollywood Reporter profile of Bynes claims that the Hairspray actress felt she deserved Lohan’s breakout roles. She was frustrated that she couldn’t break out of the teen genre, an executive says. “Her frustration was, ‘I could have played this role; I could have played that role. I'm not getting the Lindsay Lohan roles.’” Bynes announced her retirement from acting in 2010, after an attempt to break into “sexy films” ended with her being replaced in the raunchy comedy Hall Pass. Currently, Bynes is playing the role of tabloid target, after multiple recent run-ins with the law.