Basketball star Caitlin Clark was one of the first celebs out of the gate to like Taylor Swift’s long-awaited endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

The WNBA rookie was the toast of the right-wing media earlier this year after an on-court showdown with her old NCAA nemesis Angel Reese. Clark came out to denounce the likes of Fox News and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for using her as a pawn in the culture wars, saying it was “unacceptable,” but she has always kept quiet about her political affiliations until now.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is likely to have disappointed a legion of fans in deep red Indiana, where plays for the Fever.

Former President Donald Trump was asked about Swift’s endorsement post during a rambling interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning. He made it clear that he cares a great deal about celebrity endorsements, paying tribute to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friend of Swift who has publicly endorsed Trump.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth,” he told Fox News. “She is a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn’t—you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden. You couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she is a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. She will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But, no. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great. She got a lot of news last week. She’s is a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like more than Taylor Swift.”

Under normal circumstances, Swift and Mahomes, a former soccer player, are not considered rivals. Plenty of Swift’s colleagues from the music world also hit the like button on Instagram after her pro-Harris and Tim Walz post. Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, Mandy Moore, and John Legend were among more than 4 million people endorsing the endorsement.

A-listers Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, and Michelle Pfeiffer also liked the message, in which Swift highlighted LGBTQ rights, reproductive care and IVF as important issues that would be well-handled by Walz and “warrior” Harris.

Hollywood veteran Bette Midler chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other actors lending their support on Instagram were Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Lupita Nyong’o, Rachel Zegler, Kerry Washington, Aubrey Plaza, Quinta Brunson, Mindy Kaling, Kristin Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, and Lili Reinhart.

Walz was live on MSNBC when Rachel Maddow told him about the endorsement. He put his hand on his heart and smiled broadly, before calling on Swifties to get active in support of the ticket.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III wrote on X: “Oh it’s over. Swifties don’t play.”