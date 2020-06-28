CHEAT SHEET
    California Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders Bars Shut in Los Angeles, Six Other Counties

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty

    California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered seven counties across the state to immediately close bars in hopes of averting COVID-19 infection on Sunday. The counties affected by the order were Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare. Newsom also recommended, but did not require, eight other counties to take the same action. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.” The counties included in the order were chosen based on state monitoring of the virus’s spread, and came as California has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, with more than 211,000 reported in the state.

