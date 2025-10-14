Newsom Mocks Trump and His Buddy With Iconic ‘90s Reference

California Governor Gavin Newsom has resumed his relentless trolling of President Donald Trump with an X post taking pot shots at him and his closest ally in the Middle East.

As the MAGA administration celebrated a U.S.-brokered ceasefire to the war in Gaza, the White House posted a black-and-white photo of Trump clasping hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Peace through strength,” the caption read.

Newsom wasn’t having it. The governor’s press office followed up just hours later with a snap of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from the 1994 cult comedy Dumb and Dumber. No caption was added.

The White House posted a black-and-white photo of President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. X/White House

Some users followed up with their own clips from the film, such as the movie’s protagonists jousting at the doorway of a party with the caption “Trump & Vance making a grand, sophisticated entrance,” while others took issue with the comparison, writing “you can’t do Harry and Lloyd like that.”

The White House’s post came amid a summit in Egypt where 20 world leaders on Monday had gathered to formally endorse the Trump administration’s ceasefire deal. Netanyahu himself was not in attendance, having declined Trump’s invitation following backlash from Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Newsom shot back with a snap from Dumb and Dumber. X/Gavin Newsom

Newsom’s response is of a tenor with his broader social media activity over the past few months. The California governor has increasingly taken to adopting Trumpisms such as scathing nicknames and ALL CAP posts in an apparent effort to emulate the kind of brash virality that won the MAGA leader the election last year.

“IN A LATE NIGHT POST, TRUMP DOES NOT REMEMBER WHO WAS PRESIDENT ON JAN 6, 2021 (HE WAS), WEIRDLY SHOUTS ‘DO SOMETHING’ (LIKELY AT CLOUDS),” Newsom posted earlier this week, responding to a bizarre late-night Truth Social in which Trump pushed a debunked conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6 riots, claiming “THE BIDEN FBI” had placed agents in the crowd ahead of the violence despite the Biden FBI not in fact existing at that moment in time.

“HIS MENTAL ISSUES ARE VERY BAD!” Newsom’s post added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story. Spokespeople for the Trump administration have previously said “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” but that “Nescum’s obsession is getting a little creepy at this point.”