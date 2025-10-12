Trump Yells ‘DO SOMETHING!!!’ at Supporters in Late-Night Meltdown

Donald Trump is imploring his followers to take action against his predecessor.

In a late-night post on his platform, Truth Social, the president claimed that Joe Biden planted hundreds of agents in the crowd during the bloody siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—despite the fact that Trump was the one in office at the time.

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6,” he wrote at 12:38 a.m. on Sunday. “If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM - DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT.”

It’s unclear what Trump was directing his 10.8 million followers to do on his behalf. However, this is just the latest in a string of social media statements tied to what has increasingly become a personal revenge campaign.

Last month, Trump mistakenly posted what appeared to be a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his Truth Social account, The Wall Street Journal reported. Believing he was sending a direct message, Trump instead publicly blasted Bondi for not yet prosecuting his longtime nemesis and former FBI Director James Comey and other political targets.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” he wrote.

“They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Seemingly directing the head of the Justice Department to pursue legal action against his enemies, Trump pressured Bondi to move quickly.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he added, noting he’d been reviewing “30” messages from allies expressing frustration at the lack of action.

According to the Journal, U.S. officials said Trump was “surprised to learn” the message had gone public. Bondi, reportedly livid over the accidental post, contacted both White House aides and the president directly.

Just five days after the Truth Social message to Bondi, Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury. He pled not guilty to charges of making a false statement and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

On Friday, James was indicted on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution, tied to two homes she owns in Brooklyn and Norfolk, Virginia.