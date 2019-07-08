CHEAT SHEET
California Man Caught With 14 ‘Burrito-Shaped’ Meth Packages Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
A California man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday after he was found with over 14 pounds of methamphetamine in “foil-wrapped, burrito-shaped packages,” according to a Department of Justice press release. Ricardo Renteria, 48, was also found with a fully loaded handgun hidden in a secret compartment in the driver’s side door, prosecutors said. After being pulled over for driving erratically, officers searched his vehicle and found a black garbage bag containing 13.7 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as burritos. Behind the foil was about $27,000 to $40,000 worth of drugs. Renteria was found guilty of three felonies: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.