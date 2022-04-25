Mother Fatally Stabs Pit Bull Mauling Her Infant Daughter
‘HIM OR MY DAUGHTER’
An attack by two pit bulls late Sunday left four family members, including a 1-year-old girl, injured, and one of the dogs dead after the child’s mother stabbed it. California authorities said the animals—described as blue nose pit bulls—bit the infant, Ruby Ann Cervantes, when she started crying. “I walked into the kitchen, and that’s when I [saw]... my two daughters and my son on the floor trying to get the dogs off,” Margaret Ann Morales, the child’s grandmother, told ABC-TV Channel 7. Ruby’s mother, Jamie Morales, knifed both the dogs after one of them sank its teeth into the 1-year-old’s leg, she explained to KTLA-TV Channel 5. “I had to stab the dog… I had to,” she said. “It was either him or my daughter, and I chose my daughter.” The mother said she was also bitten in the face and had her hands cut open in the attempt to rescue her daughter. Margaret Ann and another woman in the house were also injured in the attack. All four were transported to a hospital, where they are expected to make full recoveries.