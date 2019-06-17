California State Capitol Flies LGBT Pride Flag for First Time Ever

California raised the LGBT pride flag over its capitol building in Sacramento on Monday for the first time ever in the state’s history. “In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud—during Pride month and every month,” Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said in a press release. “By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.”

California joins Colorado and Wisconsin this year in raising the pride flag for the first time. The decision came after several U.S. embassies flew the flag in defiance of a new State Department policy requiring diplomats to get top-level permission to put them up. The flag will remain raised at the California capitol for the remainder of LGBTQ Pride Month, until July 1.