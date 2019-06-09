U.S. Embassies Defy Trump Admin Policy and Fly Rainbow Flag for Pride

Several U.S. embassies have been displaying rainbow flags in defiance of Trump administration policy, The Washington Post reported. “This is a category one insurrection,” one diplomat told the newspaper. For years, embassies have used the flags to mark Pride month, but a new policy now requires diplomats to get top-level State Department permission to put them up—and all requests have reportedly been denied. The Post reports that embassies in Seoul and Chennai, India, hoisted the rainbow banners—while other diplomats have found different ways to incorporate the symbol.