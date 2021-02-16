New Weapons Bill Would Allow Canadian Cities to Ban Handguns
GUN CONTROL
A new bill proposed in Canada on Tuesday would allow cities to ban handguns. Far from a mandate, the bill would leave it up to individual cities to decide on their policies. It follows a rule last year that banned assault-style weapons across the country, and is expected to pass in Parliament. The mayors of Vancouver and Montreal have already signaled that they may instate handgun bans in their cities. The bill is part of a series of reforms that have followed a mass shooting that killed 20 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. “When it comes to keeping Canadians safe from gun violence, we need more than thoughts and prayers,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference. “We need concrete action.” Trudeau also announced that Canada will begin a voluntary buy-back program for assault-style guns.