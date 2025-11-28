Canadian SNL Sketch Shows Trump Calling Schoolchildren ‘Pigs’

Not even children are safe from Trump’s “piggy” insults.

In a satirical sketch from This Hour Has 22 Minutes, a Canadian weekly variety show, an actor parodying Trump reads a kids’ book titled Quiet Piggy! to a group of unenthused schoolchildren in the Oval Office—a clear nod to the president’s callous comment to a reporter aboard Air Force One earlier this month.

“Everyone knows I love kids, like Don Jr. and one of the girls,” the parody Trump says in the sketch, shared to X, most likely referring to his daughter, Ivanka. “So I wrote a book about the lying liars who write about me. Here it is, Quiet Piggy! Just like I yelled on the plane, quite frankly.”

Played by comedian Mark Critch, the parody Trump rattles off a series of Seussian rhymes tied to the president’s frequent criticisms, interjecting between pages to scold the children in front of him.

“These swine called reporters, they drive me insane. Who let these farm animals onto my plane?” Critch says. “They ask about Epstein, I say ‘It’s no biggie.’ Then they press me again, and I say, ‘Quiet, piggy!’”

“That’s the book title, kids. Try to keep up,” Critch adds.

Critch’s Trump continues, commenting on criticisms of his hair, his tan and his love for Diet Coke. The parody Trump also mentions his desire to annex Canada as America’s 51st state.

“Or maybe, just Alberta,” Critch says with convincing Trump mannerisms. “It’s the one with the oil. It’s the only one you want, to be frank.”

After finishing the book, the kids tell Trump his book “sucks,” to which he calls each of them pigs.

“Shut up, you pigs! You’re all pigs,” Critch says.

The timely sketch, which premiered on Tuesday, highlights the absurdity of Trump’s barrage of verbal attacks against reporters and critics.

Since his infamous “Quiet, piggy,” comment, Trump has continued his tirade of insults against primarily women reporters, calling a New York Times reporter “ugly” on Wednesday and another reporter “stupid” during a Thursday press conference.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Trump, 79, went on a tear, ranting about immigration policy on Truth Social. Within his rambling text block, he referred to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as “seriously ret-----” and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar as “the worst Congressman/woman in our Country” who was “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab.”