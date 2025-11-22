Cancer Tragedy Kennedy Scion Blasts RFK for War On Healthcare

John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, admonished Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an essay revealing that she has less than a year to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

“Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again, leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly,” wrote Schlossberg of her cousin RFK Jr. in a New Yorker piece published Saturday.

Schlossberg worried about the damage RFK Jr. will do to the healthcare system she relied on during her cancer treatment. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Schlossberg, 35, revealed she received a terrifying diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia after she gave birth to her daughter in May of 2024. After months of intense chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, and experimental immunotherapy treatments, doctors told her she may have less than a year to live.

As she was receiving treatments, she watched as RFK Jr., 71, was confirmed as HHS secretary “in the face of logic and common sense.” Schlossberg writes she reeled as her cousin slashed American healthcare funding, even though he never “worked in medicine, public health, or the government.”

“I worried about funding for leukemia and bone-marrow research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. I worried about the trials that were my only shot at remission,” she wrote.

“Early in my illness, when I had the postpartum hemorrhage, I was given a dose of misoprostol to help stop the bleeding. This drug is part of medication abortion, which, at Bobby’s urging, is currently ‘under review’ by the Food and Drug Administration,” she continued.

“I freeze when I think about what would have happened if it had not been immediately available to me and to millions of other women who need it to save their lives or to get the care they deserve.”

Reps. for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schlossberg is among several members of the Kennedy family who have disavowed RFK Jr., including her mother, Caroline Kennedy. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

The Kennedy family has long criticized RFK Jr. and his appointment to HHS secretary. His sister, Kerry Kennedy, and nephew, Joe Kennedy III, publicly called for his resignation after RFK Jr.’s calamitous September hearing before the United States Senate.

Caroline Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s cousin and Tatiana’s mother, has repeatedly slammed RFK Jr. for his anti-vax stances and urged the Senate to reject his nomination for HHS Secretary.

RFK Jr.’s brother, Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, also published an op-ed that tore into his older brother for The Boston Globe.

“All those complicit in that betrayal have lowered themselves—not least my brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s secretary of health and human services, who knows my father’s legacy as well as anyone,” Maxwell wrote in the story published on Friday.