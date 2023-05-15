These Cannabis-Infused Social Tonics Will Replace Your Glass of Wine

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Smell that? Weed is in the air as cannabis is now legal for adult use in twenty states and the District of Columbia. But while tokers and smokers light up, there’s one drink in America that’s pulling double duty, simultaneously relieving dry mouth and lubricating social encounters sans alcohol. I’m talking about Cann, the cannabis-infused social tonic that’s taken over the country... and my fridge.

Cannabis-infused everything is a buzzy topic, and yeah, there are many other THC and CBD-infused beverages out there—but Cann is different from the rest. Cann’s social tonics are not just another sugary soda or fruity seltzer with a little (or a lot) of weed thrown in it. Cann offers carefully crafted, perfectly balanced blends of all-natural fruit juices, herbal essences, and agave, topped off with a healthy dose of the green stuff. And by “green stuff,” I mean two milligrams of THC and five milligrams of CBD, the hemp derivatives responsible for getting you high. Cann has made a name for itself as one of the most successful direct-to-consumer brands in the cannabis space. If weed is legal where you live, you can order from its website and get Cann shipped directly to your door.

Cann Cannabis-Infused Social Tonic My favorite Cann flavor is Grapefruit Rosemary, a refreshing and citrusy blend of grapefruit juice and rosemary. It's perfect for those who enjoy a crisp and tangy taste, but if you prefer something more subtle, Lemon Lavender is a mellow, floral blend of lemon juice and real lavender. For a juicy, bright, thirst quencher, try Blood Orange Cardamom. Want to try all three? Cann also offers a variety pack that includes the main flavor trio. It's a great way to sample each one and find your favorite. And we would recommend the new zesty, spicey spring limited edition flavor, Ginger Lemongrass… but it completely sold out less than a month after its mid-March launch! Note to future self: order limited edition Cann early. Shop At Cann $ Free Shipping

Cann’s low-calorie social tonics are delicious drinks for sure, but the real reason you should be buying Cann is what most people are seeking when they try cannabis: the high. You see, Cann is designed to be a social tonic: a non-alcoholic party drink that delivers a fun buzz without melting your brain or damaging your lungs. It’s meant to be enjoyed with friends, at parties, or just hanging out. For me, the high from Cann’s drinks differs from smoking or vaping cannabis. I feel relaxed and happy after drinking one of these, but I’m still able to hold a conversation and function in social situations. It’s the perfect way to take the edge off and enjoy the company of others while keeping my head on straight.

In fact, the two milligrams of THC in each of Cann’s social tonics is one-fifth of the THC you’ll find in just one weed gummy and lower than one-tenth of what you inhale from the average joint. Then, each can of Cann is precisely dosed and designed to give you a consistent and enjoyable experience every time. Plus, it's sweetened with only agave and contains just 35 calories per can. So, are you ready to “go green” with Cann?

