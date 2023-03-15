This CBD-Infused Sleep Aid Tastes Like a Cup of Hot Cocoa
BIG CHILL
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Remember those cold winter nights as a kid, when your parents used a cup of hot chocolate to warm you up and lull you to sleep? Now that you’re older, cocoa on its own might not be strong enough to do the trick. But combine organic cocoa with 400 milligrams of full spectrum CBD plus a melange of vitamins that promote restful sleep, and you have Evn Sleep Powder: the non-alcoholic nightcap of your dreams.
Evn is a trusted name in the CBD world. The brand’s all-natural products infused with full-spectrum CBD include gummies, capsules, topicals, and oils that can provide relaxing relief to everyone, from pets to parents to professional athletes. Evn’s products do not contain THC, the psychoactive chemical found in cannabis–just cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid derived from hemp (a.k.a., the weed that doesn’t get you high). CBD can help you feel all the relaxing and calming benefits of weed, without the fogginess or intoxicating effect of THC.
To use Evn’s Sleep Powder, mix one teaspoon into milk (dairy or plant), hot water, or tea and drink 30 minutes before you want to go to bed. Since Sleep Powder is sweetened with stevia, you don’t have to worry about a sugar rush. Sorry—a person to pick up your slumbering body and tuck you into bed not included.
Evn CBD Sleep Powder
Free Shipping
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.