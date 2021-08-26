CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Cops Sue Trump, Associates in Sweeping Jan. 6 Civil Suit
A group of Capitol Police officers have sued former President Donald Trump and some of his associates in a sweeping civil suit that alleges he worked together with far-right activists and extremists to promote the election lies that underpinned the Jan. 6 insurrection. Associates like Roger Stone Jr. and groups like the Proud Boys are among the defendants. “This is probably the most comprehensive account of Jan. 6 in terms of civil cases,” said Edward Casper, the lawyer leading the suit, which alleges that Trump and the other defendants violated the Ku Klux Klan Act by interfering with Congress’ constitutional duties.