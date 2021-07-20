Car in Shooting of 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney Found Burned in D.C.
TORCHED
The car used in a drive-by shooting that left 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney dead and a community in Washington, D.C., calling for an end to wanton violence was found burned on Monday. WTOP reports that forensic investigators are scouring the torched vehicle for clues that could lead them to the killers who opened fire on the street late Friday, killing the bubbly first-grader and wounding her mother and four others. Police have offered a $60,000 reward in the shooting but have not released a motive or said who the gunman was targeting. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is authorizing the police department to work as much overtime as possible to keep the peace after the bloody weekend, which included a shooting outside Nationals Stadium.