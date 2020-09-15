CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B Files for Divorce From Rapper Offset
“WAP” rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from fellow musician husband Offset after nearly three years of marriage, according to a filing in Fulton County Superior Court. The filing contains both rappers’ legal names—Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar aka Cardi B and Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset. Several celebrity news outlets reported on the divorce filing, although neither Cardi B nor Offset have confirmed its veracity as of Tuesday afternoon. The pair share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. They’re due in court for a hearing on Nov. 4.