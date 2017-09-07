Cardinal Dolan Fires Back at Steve Bannon ‘Insulting’ Remarks

Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Thursday afternoon fired back at Steve Bannon for his comments that the Catholic Church only supports DACA because it profits off immigration. “They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. It’s obvious on the face of it,” the former White House chief strategist told 60 Minutes in an interview airing this Sunday. “They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration.” In response, Dolan, the Pope-appointed Archbishop of New York who joined protests against Trump ending the DACA program, told SiriusXM: “I don’t really care to go into what I think is a preposterous and rather insulting statement that the only reason we bishops care for immigrants is for the economic because we want to fill our churches and get more money. That’s insulting and that’s just so ridiculous that it doesn’t merit a comment.” Dolan also disputed Bannon’s claim that support for immigrants is not part of Catholic doctrine, saying, “The Bible is so clear, so clear, that to treat the immigrant with dignity and respect, to make sure that society is just in its treatment of the immigrant is Biblical mandate. It’s clear in the Old Testament... and it’s clear from the lips of Jesus.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10