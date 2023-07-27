New Charges for Trump, Third Defendant Added to Mar-a-Lago Documents Case

Special counsel Jack Smith has brought four new criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in a case connected to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to a Thursday court filing.

In addition to the 37 criminal charges he already faces, Trump was hit with one count of willful retention of national defense information and two counts of obstruction.

New charges were also filed against Trump aide Walt Nauta, who allegedly moved boxes containing classified records around Mar-a-Lago last year. Both he and Trump pleaded not guilty when they were originally charged in the case last month.

A new defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case in a court document filed just minutes before the new charges.

De Oliveira, 56, has been accused of draining the Florida club’s pool in October—an act that flooded a room containing its surveillance video logs. He is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, altering, destroying, or mutilating a document, and making false statements.

In the superseding indictment filed Thursday, all three men were accused of requesting “that [an unnamed Trump employee] delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

CNN was the first to report that De Oliveira had been charged in the the case. His lawyer declined to comment to The New York Times.

In a statement to CNBC, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said, “This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.