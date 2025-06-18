Carrie Bradshaw’s Wood-Soled Sandal Has Outlasted Trends (and Maybe Her Manolos)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to summer shoes, a wood-soled sandal is the kind of style that I can rarely pass up. No lie, I probably have at least a dozen in my collection. So, when none other than Carrie Bradshaw herself rolled up wearing a pair in season three of And Just Like That—the Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal to be exact—I knew that summer was officially here, despite the June gloom lingering outside.

In the first episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) wears white Dr. Scholl’s sandals during an ice cream date with Sarita Choudhury’s Seema. (However, her choice of footwear was a little overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the oversized Maryam Keyhani bonnet.) While Carrie may be famous for her trove of Manolo Blahniks, Christian Louboutins, Jimmy Choos, and other designer heels, she’s evidently got a thing for these click-clacking clogs. After all, she wore quite a few pairs during the original Sex and the City run, including a pretty-in-pink version. ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Much like Carrie, Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal has its own storied history. Its origins date back to the late 1950s, when podiatrist Dr. William Scholl created a wooden-soled “exercise sandal” designed to engage the calf muscles through a natural toe-gripping motion while walking. The sandals hit their stride in the 1970s during the wooden-platform craze, becoming a staple of laid-back, effortless style. Over the past 60-plus years, they’ve continued to win the hearts (and soles) of celebrities and fashion icons alike, from Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy, and Jean Shrimpton to Alicia Silverstone, Michelle Williams, Kirsten Dunst in The Virgin Suicides, and Jennifer Aniston (both during her Friends era and in off-duty moments years later).

It’s no surprise that the sandals have such wide appeal. They’re cute, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear with dresses, jeans, skirts, skorts, and jorts. Fitness-friendly or not, these sandals are a classic that never go out of style. Once I saw Ms. Bradshaw bring them around, I realized I had to get a new pair for my arsenal (especially since most of my wooden heels are considerably higher platforms). I’ve already worn them out on a date with my husband, to the grocery store, and even to walk my dog. (Sorry, to my Crocs.) As Molly Rogers, the co-costume designer for And Just Like That, told me about these go-with-everything beauties, “You can always pull them out and enjoy them like a flip-flop.”

Original Sandal in White Leather Carrie paired these white Dr. Scholl’s sandals in ‘And Just Like That’ with a vintage Ossie Clark maxi dress and the aforementioned big momma bonnet, but these go with anything. Wear them with jeans, miniskirts, capri pants… endless options. Shop At Dr. Scholl’s $ 120 Shop At Zappos $ 120 Free Shipping

Original Sandal in Pink Leather Missing the good old days of ‘Sex and the City’? Invoke vintage Carrie style with this pink version of the OG Sandal—crafted from FSC-certified beechwood and responsibly sourced leather, with cushy arch support that’s perfect for chasing cabs and sipping cosmos afterwards. Shop At Dr. Scholl’s $ 120 Shop At Zappos $ 120 Free Shipping

Balenciaga x Scholl Sandal Dr. Scholl’s has teamed up with buzzy designers and brands over the years, including a head-turning collab with Balenciaga earlier this spring. The result? A stiletto spin on the signature clog. Shop At Nordstrom $ 850 Free Shipping

Dr. Scholl's x Favorite Daughter Heartbreak Sandal Thanks to a collaboration with Favorite Daughter’s Erin and Sara Foster, the Original Sandal gets a kitten-heeled makeover. Same iconic comfort, with an extra touch of sass. Shop At Dr. Scholl’s $ 250

MORE FROM SCOUTED: