A CBD Gift Guide for Every Kind of Person

This year, CBD is a great gift for just about anyone on your list. If you don’t know, CBD is a natural occurring cannabinoid in the hemp plant, which offers all the anti-inflammatory properties of THC with none of the mind altering effects. Instead, various products include CBD for different applications, from helping reduce inflammation to easing everyday tensions. Salves are good for sore muscles, oil is good for stress relief, and overall, the products may help you feel calmer, and more able to handle what’s going on in this moment. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite CBD products to gift, and who to gift them to.
FOR THE TEA LOVER
Smitten Botanical Tea
If they are a tea drinker, this CBD infused tea is a no brainer. Each bag is infused with 20 mg of CBD, but tastes just like a delicious blend of rose and lavender. It’ll become their new ritual.
FOR THE AROMA THERAPY FANATIC
Pomelo CBD Incense
These are my new favorite CBD item. Light one up, and they’ll feel instantly calmer. Each stick burns for one hour and has a scent of bergamot, currant, and Himalayan salt. Just make sure they enjoy incense, first.
FOR THE FLINTSTONES GUMMY STAN
CBD Gummies: Calm
For a more advanced CBD giftee, try these CBD gummies, which are some of our favorites. Not only do they taste great—these ones like lemon-lime candy—they eased Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo into a nice restful end of the day within 15 minutes.
FOR THE PERSON IN NEED OF A SPA DAY
Beboe Therapies Sheet Masks
Everyone needs a spa day right about now, and these sheet masks, which contain Vitamin C, ceramides, and Vitamin E help brighten, replenish, and nourish the skin. Each mask also has 50mg of CBD and is made with all natural ingredients. This is the luxurious skincare experience they really want.
FOR THE PERSON WHO MISSES GOING TO BARS
Relax Shots
Scouted Contributor Steven John loves these Relax Shots. Not only do they have 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract, but they help him feel less hurried, better able to focus, and overall chilled out.
FOR THE BATH LOVER
Cypress CBD Bath Soak
This soak is made for the muscles and the mind. Blended with hemp-derived CBD and Arnica Montana Oil, together they will help your giftee relax and drift off for a little while. Each container has enough for six baths worth.
FOR THE PERSON WITH A SWEET TOOTH
CBD Candy
Find me a person who doesn’t like candy. This is rainbow candy infused with 10mg of CBD in each. Why do I like it? I end up eating less candy—it’s something sweet that relaxes me as well, personally.
FOR THE PERSON WHO ALREADY USES CBD
Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
If they enjoy a good tincture, this one combines CBD, and other naturally occurring plant proteins like coconut oil. Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo likes it for taking the edge off after a long day.
