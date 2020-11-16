A CBD Gift Guide for Every Kind of Person

This year, CBD is a great gift for just about anyone on your list. If you don’t know, CBD is a natural occurring cannabinoid in the hemp plant, which offers all the anti-inflammatory properties of THC with none of the mind altering effects. Instead, various products include CBD for different applications, from helping reduce inflammation to easing everyday tensions. Salves are good for sore muscles, oil is good for stress relief, and overall, the products may help you feel calmer, and more able to handle what’s going on in this moment. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite CBD products to gift, and who to gift them to.

FOR THE TEA LOVER

Smitten Botanical Tea If they are a tea drinker, this CBD infused tea is a no brainer. Each bag is infused with 20 mg of CBD, but tastes just like a delicious blend of rose and lavender. It’ll become their new ritual. Buy on Standard Dose $ 40

FOR THE AROMA THERAPY FANATIC

Pomelo CBD Incense These are my new favorite CBD item. Light one up, and they’ll feel instantly calmer. Each stick burns for one hour and has a scent of bergamot, currant, and Himalayan salt. Just make sure they enjoy incense, first. Buy on YIELD Design $ 24

FOR THE FLINTSTONES GUMMY STAN

CBD Gummies: Calm For a more advanced CBD giftee, try these CBD gummies, which are some of our favorites. Not only do they taste great—these ones like lemon-lime candy—they eased Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo into a nice restful end of the day within 15 minutes. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 45

FOR THE PERSON IN NEED OF A SPA DAY

Beboe Therapies Sheet Masks Everyone needs a spa day right about now, and these sheet masks, which contain Vitamin C, ceramides, and Vitamin E help brighten, replenish, and nourish the skin. Each mask also has 50mg of CBD and is made with all natural ingredients. This is the luxurious skincare experience they really want. Buy on Standard Dose $ 62

FOR THE PERSON WHO MISSES GOING TO BARS

Relax Shots Scouted Contributor Steven John loves these Relax Shots. Not only do they have 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract, but they help him feel less hurried, better able to focus, and overall chilled out. Buy on B GREAT $ 60

FOR THE BATH LOVER

Cypress CBD Bath Soak This soak is made for the muscles and the mind. Blended with hemp-derived CBD and Arnica Montana Oil, together they will help your giftee relax and drift off for a little while. Each container has enough for six baths worth. Buy on Bespoke Post $ 33

FOR THE PERSON WITH A SWEET TOOTH

CBD Candy Find me a person who doesn’t like candy. This is rainbow candy infused with 10mg of CBD in each. Why do I like it? I end up eating less candy—it’s something sweet that relaxes me as well, personally. Buy on Sunday Scaries $ 19

FOR THE PERSON WHO ALREADY USES CBD

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture If they enjoy a good tincture, this one combines CBD, and other naturally occurring plant proteins like coconut oil. Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo likes it for taking the edge off after a long day. Buy on CBDistillery $ 35

