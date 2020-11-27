Chill Out: You’re Getting 40% Off Everything at CBDistillery This Black Friday

Marissa Miller

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/CBDistillery

Between alleviating migraines, stress, insomnia and inflammation, it’s no surprise CBD—or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant— has become one of the buzziest supplements of the moment. Now, for Black Friday, one of the leading purveyors of CBD is treating us to all their hemp-derived and FDA-approved products at a fraction of the price. To get your collection started or add to your existing one, opt for CBDistillery’s best-selling Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture that you can simply mix into drinks or drop under your tongue. Looking to drift off? Their CBD Sleep Gummies contain the added benefit of two grams of melatonin in one delicious berry-flavored bite.

