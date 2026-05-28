CBS Boss Axes ‘60 Minutes’ Vet Who Exposed Her MAGA Bootlicking

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has officially fired one of the network’s star reporters who accused her of “choosing access journalism over accountability.”

Puck reports that 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who first clashed with the MAGA-curious Weiss over an El Salvador jail report that painted the Trump administration in a negative light, was officially fired on Thursday morning.

Alfonsi, 53, worked for CBS for nearly 20 years, half of that as a correspondent at 60 Minutes.

Sharyn Alfonsi’s contract with CBS News expired on Saturday. She was officially fired on Thursday and is no longer an at-will employee. Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conferenc

Alfonsi’s firing comes five days after her contract expired—and one day after Alfonsi slammed Weiss in a fiery statement and dared her to fire her.

“This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting,” Alfonsi said in her statement. “It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom.”

In the statement, she claimed CBS leadership is now “choosing access journalism over accountability and protecting power rather than scrutinizing it.”

She added in an interview with The New York Times, “I’m not resigning. If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Word of Alfonsi’s axing came shortly before the Times revealed that Nick Bilton, a veteran of the paper and a former Vanity Fair correspondent described as an “outsider,” was hired by Weiss to be the next executive producer at 60 Minutes.

The Times noted that Bilton, 49, has never worked in traditional broadcast news. Neither had Weiss prior to her being hired by the MAGA tech scion David Ellison to lead the network’s news division.

60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega, left, is among those whom Bari Weiss has reportedly fired. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Bilton will replace Tanya Simon, a 30-year veteran of the iconic program. Puck reports that Simon has also been fired. Also reportedly axed in Thursday’s bloodbath are 60 Minutes executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondent Cecilia Vega.

Variety reports that veteran correspondents Scott Pelley and Bill Whitaker have time remaining on their contracts. It adds that Whitaker, who has been with CBS since 1984, has no interest in retiring even amid the significant turmoil within CBS’s news division.