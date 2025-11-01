CBS Sucks Up to Trump After Handing Him $16M
President Donald Trump sat for an interview with 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell on Friday, signaling a change in the president’s relationship with CBS News, which had previously been marred by a contentious lawsuit. Semafor reported that O’Donnell flew to Florida, where the interview was recorded, on Thursday in order to prepare. The interview was previously set to be recorded in New York. After Trump sued the network in October 2024 over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that CBS had deceptively edited the interview to “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic party,” parent company Paramount settled with the president to the tune of $16 million in July. The president later boasted that the deal would be worth more once pro-Trump advertising on various Paramount-owned networks was factored in. Paramount, which merged with Trump ally David Ellison’s Skydance Media earlier this year, recently made waves by installing The Free Press’ Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Since taking up the role, CBS News has seen significant layoffs, with at least one producer claiming that producers of color were targeted for layoffs while their white counterparts were moved elsewhere in the company.