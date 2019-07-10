CHEAT SHEET
AMBER ALERT
Dallas Police Search for 18-Month-Old Boy They Say May Have Been Abducted
Dallas police are searching for an 18-month-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning. An Amber alert was issued for Cedrick Jackson after he was last seen around 12:30 a.m. wearing only a diaper, The Dallas Morning News reports. Jackson’s aunt, who is his current caretaker, alerted police to his disappearance around 6 a.m. Wednesday after she awoke and found him missing from his bed. Police have labeled the case a “possible abduction.” According to a juvenile witness, Jackson was seen being taken away by a man resembling his step-grandfather. Police found the man but he did not have Jackson with him. The man, who has been labeled a person of interest in the case, is now in custody on unrelated charges. Police did not confirm whether he was the man who took Jackson. Officials are urging anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.