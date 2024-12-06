CEO Killer Spent 10 Days in NYC After Grueling Bus Trip

Cops believe the main suspect in the cold-blooded killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson rode a bus from Atlanta to New York City 10 days prior to the headline-grabbing incident—even more evidence that may point to premeditation of the grisly act. CNN reported Thursday night that the killer spent his days bouncing around the city before his shocking encounter with the insurance executive outside a New York Hilton early Wednesday morning, while a conference for the Minnesota-based health insurance giant was underway. The trip appears to suggest that the killer knew the conference was coming—he reportedly arrived at the Big Apple’s Port Authority bus terminal on Nov. 24 to prepare. According to Google maps, the ride takes around 17 hours. The suspect used a fake ID to check into a local hostel, where he allegedly got flirty with a front desk attendant, which led him to pull down his mask and get captured on security footage. Law enforcement officials told CNN that the suspect checked out of the hostel on Nov. 29, then checked back in on Nov. 30. The suspect paid cash for his hostel stay and also allegedly paid cash for Starbucks the morning of the shooting.