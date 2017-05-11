Chaffetz Requests Expansion of DOJ Probe for Comey Firing

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz on Wednesday asked the Department of Justice to expand its investigation into the FBI’s actions in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election to include this week’s firing of Director James Comey. In a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Chaffetz (R-UT) wrote: “I request that you expand the scope of your office's ongoing review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the FBI in advance of the 2016 election to include the facts and circumstances surrounding the removal of Director Comey.” He added, “You separately stated ‘If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.’ The recommendation to remove Comey indeed warrants such consideration.”
