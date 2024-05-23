Chaka Khan’s Daughter Alleges Diddy Disrespected Her Mom
‘LIKE A LUNATIC’
Joining the lengthening list of celebrities and celebrity affiliates taking to social media to call out Sean “Diddy” Combs for his abusive behavior, the daughter of iconic singer Chaka Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to accuse Combs of yelling at and disrespecting her mother. Under Combs’ video posted Sunday on Instagram, in which he apologized following the release of surveillance footage showing him physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Indira Khan wrote, “I’m glad this is happening to you,” before making the following accusation: “You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother. These may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise. @chakakhan isn’t it great mom,” she concluded.