Champion Golfer Rory McIlroy Calls Off His Divorce Ahead of U.S. Open
‘OUR BEST FUTURE’
Rory McIlroy is officially back off the market. The golf star and his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, are reportedly recommitting to their relationship, scrapping plans to split and filing for a voluntary dismissal of their case on Tuesday. “There have been [rumors] about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” McIlroy told The Guardian on Tuesday. “Responding to each [rumor] is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have [realized] that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.” The development comes two days before the start of the U.S. Open, where McIlroy, the world No. 3, will look to capture his first major championship victory in more than a decade. News of his split from Stoll, whom he met at the 2012 Ryder Cup, broke last month in the days before the PGA Championship. A divorce petition filed on McIlroy’s behalf in a Florida court described his marriage as irretrievably broken.