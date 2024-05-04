Channing Tatum Says Ex-Wife Lied About Him Hiding ‘Magic Mike’ Profits
CASH GRAB?
Channing Tatum has accused his ex-wife Jenna Dewan of lying when she said that the movie star tried to keep secret earnings from the highly successful Magic Mike franchise, and claimed that it’s just a tactic to prolong their financial settlement six years after their split. According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Tatum said he never hid any of the Magic Mike profits from his ex, but that some money he made off the property after the divorce should give rise to separate property claims. “I have never denied her share of any community assets or income. Her claims that I have ‘colluded with third parties’ are completely false,” he wrote. Although Dewan had done nothing to enhance the property since their separation, the actor said she’d been kept abreast of all his efforts to sweeten the community pot. “Contrary to Dewan’s allegations, I have only acted in the best interest of the community throughout our marriage and since separation,” the actor said. Dewan has sought to bifurcate the Magic Mike issue into a separate case, but Tatum said this is just a delaying tactic to prolong the resolution and make a cash grab.